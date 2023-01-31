Myanmar's military is increasingly turning to airstrikes with deadly results to try to crush stiff armed resistance two years after it seized power and plunged the country into a prolonged civil war, a human rights monitoring group said in a report Tuesday.

The military is heavily reliant on fighter jets and helicopter gunships supplied by its allies Russia and China, according to the organization Myanmar Witness and other experts, quoted by AP.

The group’s compilation of 135 “airwar incidents” from July to mid-December shows the number of airstrikes has been on an upward trend since September.

“As the Myanmar military struggles to exert control over areas of resistance, airstrikes have become a key part of their offensive,” the report says.

The military “is putting the population of Myanmar in a precarious position, destroying homes, schools and places of worship — sites which should be safe for civilians.”

