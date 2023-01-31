Pressed by Peru's embattled president to take action in response to weeks of deadly protests, Congress narrowly agreed on Monday to reconsider a proposal to move the 2026 national elections up to this October, AP reports.

Lawmakers approved the reconsideration with 66 votes in favor, the bare minimum required in the 130-member assembly, and well short of the two-thirds needed for final approval of earlier elections without a popular referendum.

Lawmakers rejected a similar proposal on Friday — one that would have a new president and Congress take over on Jan. 1, 2024.

If earlier elections are approved, it would be would be the first concrete step to answer demands of protesters, who lack allies among the lawmakers. They’ve been taking to the streets for weeks, demanding the president’s removal and the dissolution of Congress.

