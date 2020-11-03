Usa 2020, Sereni: We hope for a clear election result

di scp

Turin, 3 November (LaPresse) - Italy hopes that the presidential elections in the United States will produce "a clear result; in the face of the many unknowns in the electoral mechanism, we fear that the outcome of the vote may not be accepted by both contenders". This was stated on Radio 24 by Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marina Sereni, who added: "We hope for a clear result, one that can restart the next US administration, with which we will collaborate as we did with the Trump administration”.

