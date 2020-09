Migrants, Lamorgese: 8,400 transferred from Sicily after quarantine

di red/ect

Milan, 24 September (LaPresse) - "After the necessary quarantine period, the migrants transferred from Sicily to other parts" of Italy "were 8,400". Italy's Minister of the Interior, Luciana Lamorgese, stated this in a hearing in the Chamber of Deputies with the Parliamentary Committee on Schengen, Europol and Immigration.

