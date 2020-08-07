Italy-Cape Verde, meeting Del Re +-Taveres: the truth was asked about Solazzo-2-

di red/ect

Rome, August 7 (LaPresse) - In the spirit of this fruitful collaboration, the Deputy Minister expressed to Minister Tavares the importance that Italy attaches to the case of David Solazzo, who was found dead last year in Cape Verde. "We believe it is our moral duty to get to the truth about what happened to David as quickly as possible. For Italy, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his disappearance is a priority. In this respect, cooperation between the judicial authorities in Rome and Praia is essential, and it is necessary that the discussions take place promptly and without delay". Minister Tavares stated that he was aware of the matter and assured the Deputy Minister of his personal commitment to the case of the young Italian co-operator.

