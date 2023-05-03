Lionel Messi was suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person would not specify the length of the suspension, though French media reported it to be two weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

A two-week suspension would mean Messi would miss PSG’s next two games. L’Equipe and RMC Sport both reported the suspension without citing sources.

