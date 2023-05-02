President Joe Biden phoned all four Congressional leaders on Monday afternoon and invited them to a May 9 meeting at the White House — a sign of the rising pressure to raise the debt cap as the Treasury Department is warning of a default as soon as June 1.

An administration official confirmed the calls and meeting, insisting on anonymity to discuss the plans. Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., are at an impasse on lifting the government’s borrowing authority.

The president has called on a clean increase to the $31.4 trillion cap, while McCarthy and GOP lawmakers are demanding spending cuts.

