Militants targeted Pakistani security forces in three overnight attacks in the country's volatile northwest, triggering shootouts that killed three soldiers and seven militants, the military said Friday.

28 Aprile 2023

The near-simultaneous attacks late Thursday night in Lakki Marwat, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, lasted several hours.

A military statement said the attackers were repulsed but that three soldiers “embraced martyrdom” while responding to the attacks.

