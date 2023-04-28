Militants targeted Pakistani security forces in three overnight attacks in the country's volatile northwest, triggering shootouts that killed three soldiers and seven militants, the military said Friday.

The near-simultaneous attacks late Thursday night in Lakki Marwat, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, lasted several hours.

A military statement said the attackers were repulsed but that three soldiers “embraced martyrdom” while responding to the attacks.

