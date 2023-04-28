The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found that he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a loan more than two years ago for Boris Johnson, as scandals from the former prime minister's turbulent term continue to rattle U.K. public life.

The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under political pressure after it was revealed that Richard Sharp helped arrange the line of credit weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation.

The guarantor for the 800,000-pound ($1 million) line of credit was businessman Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of Johnson’s who founded a chain of private schools in Canada.

