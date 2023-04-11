Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva finishes the first 100 days of his third term as Brazil’s president on Monday and his return to power has been marked by efforts to reinstate his social policies and undo his predecessor’s legacy.

Lula unseated Jair Bolsonaro by a razor-thin margin last October. He and his team announced plans to hit the ground running. Then, a week after Lula’s inauguration, Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings in capital Brasilia, hoping military intervention would remove the leftist from power.

Quelling unrest while staving off potential coups was a challenge unseen by any president since Brazil’s return to democracy over three decades ago, and it has overshadowed the efforts of Lula’s administration since then.

Lula, who governed between 2003 and 2010, started his third term faced with the stiff challenges of achieving his goals of eradicating poverty and hunger while preventing economic slowdown.

