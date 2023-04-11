Copa Libertadores defending champion Flamengo of Brazil fired coach Vitor Pereira on Tuesday after his team lost all four titles it played for since he took over in January.

The club announced its decision on its social media channels two days after Flamengo lost 4-1 to archrival Fluminense in the second leg of the Rio de Janeiro state championship final. Pereira’s team won the first leg 2-0.

Brazilian media reported that Flamengo wants to bring back another Portuguese coach, Jorge Jesus, who is currently in charge at Fenerbahçe.

Jesus won the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian championship titles with Flamengo in 2019. His contract in Turkey expires at the end of the season.

Former Porto and Fenerbahçe coach Pereira was in charge when Flamengo lost the Brazilian Supercup, the Club World Cup, the Recopa Sudamericana and the Rio state championship titles.

Pereira’s Flamengo also had a poor start in its Copa Libertadores title defense, losing 2-1 to Ecuador’s Aucas on Wednesday. It was the Ecuadorian club’s debut in the tournament.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata