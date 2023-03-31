Mexico’s president promised to visit hospitals treating injured migrants in the border city of Ciudad Juarez Friday, where 39 men died in a immigration detention center fire late Monday.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he was personally devastated by Monday’s tragedy. But it appears he will bring little new with him in the way of immigration policy during Friday’s visit to Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas.

“I confess it hurt me a lot, it damaged me,” López Obrador said before the trip. “It ripped my soul apart.” The president said the Ciudad Juarez fire was the second most painful moment of his administration, exceeded only by a 2019 pipeline fire in the central Mexico town of Tlahuelilpan that killed about 135 people.

However, it hasn’t cost him much politically, according to AP.

