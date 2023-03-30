Air strikes by Myanmar’s military on a village in the country’s northwest on Thursday killed at least eight civilians, including two children, according to members of a rebel ethnic minority group and independent media reports.

The attack on Khuafo village, just north of Thantlang, a major town in Chin state near the Indian border, also wounded 20 people, they said. It came three days after Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar’s ruling military council, said in a speech for Armed Forces Day that the military needs to take decisive action against the forces challenging its control.

The country’s independent online media reported the aerial bombardment, but there were no immediate reports about it in the state-controlled media.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata