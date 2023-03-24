FIFA set a timeline Thursday to pick the 2027 Women’s World Cup host, giving would-be candidates one month to join the contest ahead of a vote in May next year.

Brazil, South Africa and a co-hosting project by Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have previously said they want to bid for the tournament.

FIFA said its ruling council — a 37-member global group chaired by the governing body’s president Gianni Infantino — will select up to three bids late in the campaign for a vote by more than 200 member federations.

The decision will be made at the FIFA Congress on May 17 next year at a venue not yet announced.

FIFA set key dates Thursday leading to the vote, starting with an April 21 deadline for member federations to register interest in bidding.

They should attend the 2023 tournament in July and August, being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and file formal bids with FIFA by Dec. 8.

