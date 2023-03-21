Venezuela’s oil czar announced his resignation Monday as officials investigate alleged corruption among public officials in the state oil industry and other parts of the government.

Tareck El Aissami announced his resignation on Twitter and pledged to help the investigation into any allegations involving Petroleos de Venezuela SA, commonly known as PDVSA, while also offering support to President Nicolás Maduro’s anti-corruption campaign.

“… I place myself at the disposal of the leadership of the (ruling party) to support this crusade that the President @NicolasMaduro has undertaken against the anti-values that we are obliged to fight, even with our lives,” El Aissami wrote.

Maduro did not immediately address El Aissami’s resignation, according to AP. The attorney general, Tarek William Saab, said in a radio interview that El Aissami’s resignation “is what in situations like this has to happen.”

