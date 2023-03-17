The Women’s World Cup is getting an increase in prize money of more than 300% for this year’s tournament.

The $152 million fund for the first 32-team tournament — covering prize money, team preparation and payments to players’ clubs — is a huge boost from the 24-team edition in 2019, and 10 times what it was in 2015.

Some of the $110 million in pure prize money should be dedicated to paying players, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Thursday in Rwanda after being re-elected by acclamation through 2027.

Players’ union FIFPRO said Thursday it has challenged FIFA to secure a “global guarantee of at least 30% of prize money” that is paid to players.

FIFA also said the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand won’t be sponsored by the Saudi Arabian tourism authority. Talks about a possible deal had caused unease among players and the tournament co-hosts.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata