United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres named seven young climate leaders Thursday to be his Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change, underlining the role of youth advocates in climate action.

They include advocates, tribal land defenders, educators, and activists and will serve through the end of next year. They’re the second-ever group of climate youth advisers, the first having been selected in 2020.

They were selected by Guterres from Poland, the Gambia, Saint Lucia, Philippines, Colombia/Paraguay, Ireland and the U.S. The team will advise the United Nations on climate action and policies.

At the announcement, Guterres urged young climate advocates around the world to continue raising their voices and said that the “unrelenting conviction” of young people is essential to keeping climate goals within reach, lowering fossil fuel emissions, and delivering climate justice.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata