Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was absent from the Senate on Thursday after being hospitalized for a fall at a local hotel Wednesday evening.

McConnell’s office did not provide additional detail on his condition or how long he may be absent, according to AP.

The Kentucky senator, 81, was at a dinner for the Senate Leadership Fund, a campaign committee aligned with him, when he tripped. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment, spokesman Doug Andres said. The dinner was at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, formerly the Trump International Hotel, Washington D.C.

“We have very limited information,” said Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican. “I’m sure we’ll get more.”

Thune told reporters that he had not spoken to McConnell. He said he was at the dinner and McConnell had delivered remarks “as usual.”

