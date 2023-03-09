The first CONCACAF W Gold Cup, a women's edition of the long-running men's tournament, will be played in the United States early next year.

The governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean announced Wednesday that qualification for teams that have not already earned berths will start in September. The host cities for the event will be announced later.

The W Gold Cup is part of the confederation’s overall strategy to create more opportunities for elite competition among women’s teams in the region.

“While there remains more work to do, I believe we are now truly beginning to see the benefits of that strategy, not least through the performances of the record six CONCACAF teams who have qualified for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand,” confederation President Victor Montagliani said in a statement.

