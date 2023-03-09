CBS Sports will expand its soccer offerings when it launches a free digital channel devoted to the sport on April 11.

The “CBS Sports Golazo Network” will be anchored by a morning news show and will carry matches, highlights and magazine shows. The channel will stream on CBS Sports digital platforms as well as Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Jeff Gerttula, executive vice president for CBS Sports and CBS News and Stations, said the channel will help fill a void for fans.

“We believe that there’s clear market need and demand for more soccer coverage. The audience continues to grow. It’s young, hungry and passionate. And there’s really no kind of turn on and leave on answer for soccer fans,” he said.

“Morning Footy” will air weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. It will be hosted by Susannah Collins along with former U.S. men’s team player Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros and Jenny Chiu. The show will feature news from all men’s and women’s leagues.

