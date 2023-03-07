Women’s rights are being “abused, threatened and violated” around the world and gender equality won’t be achieved for 300 years on the current track, the United Nations secretary-general warned Monday.

Antonio Guterres told the opening session of the Commission on the Status of Women — the U.N.’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality — that progress won over decades is vanishing because “the patriarchy is fighting back.”

The U.N. chief pointed to Afghanistan where “women and girls have been erased from public life,” and said that in many countries women’s sexual and reproductive rights are being rolled back, AP reports.

He also said girls going to school risk kidnapping and assault in many places, and he complained that there are police preying on vulnerable women they are supposed to be protecting.

