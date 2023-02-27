Bestselling self-help author Marianne Williamson, who brought quirky spiritualism to the 2020 presidential race, has announced she's running for president again, becoming the first major Democrat to challenge President Joe Biden for his party’s nomination in 2024.

Williamson is formally kicking off her campaign with an event in Washington on Saturday, according to AP. Without mentioning former President Donald Trump, she noted in a weekend Facebook post that his unconventional White House win makes it “odd for anyone to think they can know who can win the presidency.”

“I’m not putting myself through this again just to add to the conversation,” Williamson wrote. “I’m running for president to help bring an aberrational chapter of our history to a close, and to help bring forth a new beginning.”

