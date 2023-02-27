Vice President Kamala Harris is promoting the Biden administration's achievements on broadband internet access during a visit to South Carolina, recently minted as the site of Democrats' first presidential votes of the 2024 campaign.

Harris’ trip on Monday, her fourth to the early-voting state since becoming vice president, will “highlight progress on the Administration’s efforts to expand affordable high-speed internet nationwide,” according to guidance from the White House.

But the trip to Columbia also comes as Democrats’ national attention hones in on South Carolina, where a landslide 2020 primary win gave Joe Biden the momentum to notch Super Tuesday wins and bounce several opponents from the race.

Biden has repeatedly acknowledged the state’s pivotal role in his nomination as well as the significance of its heavily Black Democratic electorate, according to AP. During remarks at a fundraiser last year, Harris thanked South Carolina Democrats, who “set President Joe Biden and me on a path to the White House.”

