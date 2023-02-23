The Vermont Legislature is considering a proposal that would end an exemption to the state’s child abuse and neglect reporting laws for members of the clergy.

On Wednesday, the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee held the first of what could be several meetings on the subject before it votes on the proposal.

Attorney Benjamin Novogroski, of the office of Legislative Counsel, says Vermont’s mandated reporting law includes doctors, teachers and social workers who are required to report suspected child abuse and neglect, according to AP.

In some circumstances, members of the clergy also are required reporters, but not when the member of the clergy learns of the abuse during a setting such as the confessional.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata