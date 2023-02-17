Militants launched a brazen attack on the police headquarters of Pakistan's largest city on Friday, officials said, as the sound of gunfire and grenade explosions rocked the heart of Karachi.

Two of the attackers were killed and at least one security official wounded, said Ghulam Nabi Memon, police chief for the southern Sindh province where Karachi is located.

Pakistani Taliban in a brief statement claimed responsibility for the assault, according to AP.

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho confirmed that an attack was ongoing and said police and paramilitary troops were responding. Earlier, TV footage showed officers surrounding the city’s central police station.

