Every New York City mayor in history has battled rats. But for current mayor Eric Adams, the war on vermin has taken a peculiar turn as he tries to burnish his image as the city's exterminator-in-chief.

Adams went before a hearing officer Thursday — for the second time — to contest two tickets he got from his own health department for allegedly allowing broods of rodents to take residence at his Brooklyn townhouse, AP reports.

Participating via telephone, Adams contested the findings of an inspector who found rat burrows along a fence line and “fresh rat droppings” in front of the mayor’s garbage bins.

The city issued the summonses Dec. 7, just a day after another hearing officer dismissed an earlier $300 ticket for failing to control the rat population at the same property. Each of the new tickets could also carry a fine of $300 or more.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata