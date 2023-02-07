Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf was buried Tuesday in his family's hometown, the southern port city of Karachi, a day after a special plane transported his body from the United Arab Emirates where he died on the weekend.

About 2,500 mourners — including Musharraf’s family and relatives, senior politicians and retired and serving military officials — attended the funeral at a military cemetery inside a high-security area in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province.

Musharraf, who died at age 79, seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999 by ousting the elected government of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, whose younger brother Shahbaz Sharif is now the country’s prime minister.

Amir Muqam, a senior leader from Sharif’s party, attended the funeral, according to AP. Musharraf’s coffin was draped in the national flag in a sign of respect, though the ceremony was not a state funeral.

