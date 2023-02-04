Pakistani troops on Friday raided a militant hideout in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban militant group, in the country's northwest and near the border with Afghanistan, the military said.

The raid triggered a shootout that killed two militants, according to AP.

The shootout in North Waziristan, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, came days after a suicide bomber attacked a mosque within a police and government compound in the city of Peshawar, the provincial capital, killing 101 people and wounding at least 225. The attack was one of the deadliest in years in the volatile region.

The military said the militants killed in the raid had been involved in past attacks on security forces, without providing details. Such raids, most often against the Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, are routine in the country’s northwest.

Late Friday, Pakistan’s army chief visited the bombed mosque in Peshawar and expressed solidarity with the local police force, thanking them for their contribution in the war against militants and lauding their bravery.

