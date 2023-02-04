At least seven people have died as a result of the more than 150 wildfires burning across Chile that have destroyed homes and thousands of acres of forest while the South American country is in the midst of a scorching heat wave.

Four of the deaths took place in the Biobío region, around 560 kilometers (348 miles) south of the capital of Santiago. Four of the deaths occurred in two separate vehicles, according to AP.

“In one case they were burned because they were hit by the fire,” Interior Minister Carolina Tohá said. In the other case, she said, the victims died in a crash, “probably trying to escape the fire.”

The fifth victim was a firefighter who was run over by a fire truck while combatting a blaze in the area.

