The U.N. chief warned on the day to remember victims of the Holocaust that “many parts of the internet are becoming toxic waste dumps for hate and vicious lies,” and urgently appealed for guardrails against hate speech.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that anti-Semitism is everywhere, and it’s increasing in intensity, AP reports.

“And what is true for anti-Semitism is true for other forms of hate — racism, anti-Muslim bigotry, xenophobia, homophobia, misogyny,” he added.

He said at the annual U.N. ceremony marking the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust that “neo-Nazi, white supremacist movements are becoming more dangerous by the day.”

