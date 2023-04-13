A Lebanese judge on Thursday rescinded a travel ban she had placed on the country's embattled central bank governor, clearing the way for him to travel to Paris for a scheduled hearing with French prosecutors next month.

Judge Ghada Aoun issued a travel ban against Riad Salameh in January 2022, against the backdrop of a lawsuit accusing him of embezzlement and dereliction of duty during the country’s financial meltdown.

The ban could have prevented Salameh from traveling to Paris to appear at a scheduled hearing on May 16 before French prosecutors, who have opened their own investigation into alleged money laundering.

