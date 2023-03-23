Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said Thursday that the kingdom is in talks with Syria to resume consular services for the first time since 2012, Saudi state media reported.

State-owned Al Ekhbariya TV reported the discussions, citing a source in the Saudi foreign ministry. Saudi and Syrian officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The kingdom backed the Syrian opposition against Damascus government during Syria’s uprising-turned-civil war that began in 2011. However, in recent years a regional rapprochement has been brewing. Last month’s devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey sparked international sympathy and speeded up the process, with Saudi and other Arab countries shipping aid to Damascus.

