An Israeli army raid killed four Palestinians, including a teenage boy, near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, Palestinian officials said.

It was the latest bloodshed in a year-long wave of violence in the region, according to AP.

The Israeli military confirmed its forces were operating in the city of Jenin on Thursday and later said that troops killed two wanted members of the Islamic Jihad militant group and a third person, who was killed “after attempting to attack the forces with a crowbar.”

The area is known as a stronghold of Palestinian militants, and Israel frequently conducts military raids in the area.

The Palestinian health ministry identified three of the dead as Youssef Shreem, 29, Nidal Khazim, 28, and Omar Awadin, 16. The identity of the fourth was not immediately known.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata