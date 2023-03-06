Al-Qaida's arm in the Arabian Peninsula said two of the militant group's operatives, including its media chief, were killed by a suspected U.S. drone in central Yemen last month.

The announcement came Sunday in a five-page obituary posted on militant websites typically used by the extremist group, AP reports.

It says the group’s media chief was killed along with another al-Qaida member when a purported U.S. drone strike hit their residence in central Yemen on Feb. 26.

The CIA declined to comment on the suspected attack.

Another suspected U.S. strike on al-Qaida operatives in January reportedly killed three in Yemen.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata