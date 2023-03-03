The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces shot and killed a teenage boy Thursday in the north of the occupied West Bank, the latest in a flare-up of violence that has raged for months.

The ministry said Mohammed Saleem, 15, was wounded with a live bullet in the back along with another teenager who was hit by a gunshot in the chest in Azoun village near the town of Qalqilya. Saleem died at a hospital, according to AP.

Palestinian media reported the two were wounded as they threw stones toward Israeli troops that had entered the village.

The Israeli military said the Palestinians were throwing fireworks at Israeli vehicles traveling on a nearby road, and that when soldiers arrived, they threw firebombs at them. The soldiers opened fire.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata