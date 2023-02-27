Egypt’s foreign minister arrived in Turkey on Monday to show solidarity with the quake-hit country, in the first high-level visit from Egypt since relations between Ankara and Cairo started to improve after years of friction.

Sameh Shoukry traveled to the southern Turkish city of Mersin from Syria — part of a two-legged trip seeking to convey Egypt’s solidarity with the earthquake-stricken populations, AP reports.

Diplomatic relations between Ankara and Cairo have been frosty for almost a decade. Erdogan was a close ally of Egypt’s previous Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, who was ousted by the military amid widespread protests in 2013.

Turkey in recent years abandoned its critical approach to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s government, as it tried to repair the frayed ties. In November, Erdogan and Sissi were photographed shaking hands during the World Cup in Qatar.

