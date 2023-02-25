Yemen’s southern separatists on Friday slammed statements by their ally, the head of Yemen's presidential council, in which he said that now is not the right time to discuss southern independence.

In a statement, the Southern Transitional Council said that the comments, “showed a lack of seriousness.”

It was in response to an interview published on Thursday in the London-based newspaper “Asharq Al-Awsat,” in which the head of Yemen’s Presidential Council Rashid al-Alami said “talking about a solution at this time might not be appropriate,” in reference to the issue of southern separatism.

The council’s statement said the “southern issue cannot be allowed to be moved or delayed,” it said, adding that it would be in violation of previous agreements between the country’s internationally recognized government and the council.

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata