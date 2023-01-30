Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The killing marks the latest bloodshed in spiraling violence that comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the region, according to AP.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the man, Nassim Abu Fouda, 26, was shot in the head in Hebron, often a center of friction between the Israeli military and Palestinians.

The Israeli military said forces asked a car driving suspiciously to pull over but it then drove into a soldier, prompting soldiers to open fire.

The car then sped away and crashed, the military said. It added that the driver was taken away by Palestinian rescue services and that the incident was under review.

