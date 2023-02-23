A senior Swedish police officer has been found dead in his home, hours after the release of an internal report that found a conflict of interest regarding decisions he had made about a former employee with whom he had a relationship, police said.

Mats Löfving, the chief of police in the Stockholm region, was found dead in his home in the city of Norrkoping, police said. He was 61.

The cause of death was not immediately clear and police opened an investigation as a matter of standard procedure, according to AP.

Löfving’s conduct was under review both by an internal audit and a criminal investigation, in a case that shook Sweden’s police leadership and made headlines across the Scandinavian nation.

