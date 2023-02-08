A Nicaraguan court has sentenced four Roman Catholic priests to 10 years in prison on conspiracy charges stemming from long-standing government allegations that the church backed illegal pro-democracy protests.

A human rights group in the Central American country quickly denounced the sentences handed down Monday and made known by lawyers of the Legal Defense Unit, AP reports.

It was the latest chapter in a crackdown on the church by President Daniel Ortega.

The priests were convicted in closed-door trials in which government-appointed defenders acted as the priests’ attorneys.

The priests had worked with Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Álvarez, and one had been rector of the privately run Juan Pablo II University in the capital of Managua.

