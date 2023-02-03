Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will no longer face charges of attempted rape and assault, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday.

In a statement, the CPS said charges which also included controlling and coercive behaviour were discontinued.

Greenwood was formally charged in October following an investigation that began in January 2022, according to AP.

“In this case, a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case,” the CPS said on Thursday, adding it has a “duty to keep cases under continuous review.”

The 21-year-old Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 after images and videos were shared on social media.

