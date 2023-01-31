The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions Monday on an international operator for the Sinaloa drug cartel whose activities span the globe.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control blocked any U.S. properties of José Angel Rivera Zazueta and two other men, according to AP.

The department said Rivera Zazueta’s network “operates on a global scale with nodes in the United States, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.”

“Rivera Zazueta imports precursor chemicals from China to Mexico, which are then used to manufacture synthetic drugs,” including the deadly opioid fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.

