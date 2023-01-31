Britain's police chiefs promised a “cultural change” on Tuesday as they apologized to families of the victims in the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy, the U.K.'s worst sports disaster which saw 97 people killed during a crush of soccer fans at an overcrowded stadium.

“For what happened, as a senior policing leader, I profoundly apologize. Policing got it badly wrong,” said Chief Constable Andy Marsh, the College of Policing’s chief executive officer, said as the body published a response to a 2017 report into the experiences of victims’ families.

A crush in the lower tier of Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, a city in northern England, at an FA Cup semifinal match led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool supporters on April 15, 1989. Many victims were smashed against metal fences, trampled on or suffocated in the crush, AP recalls.

Authorities spent years blaming fans for the disaster, and an initial inquest ruled the deaths an accident. But a campaign by survivors and victims’ families succeeded in getting the verdicts overturned in 2012, after a far-reaching investigation that examined previously secret documents and found wrongdoing and mistakes by authorities.

