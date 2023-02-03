Pope Francis arrived in South Sudan on Friday for the second and final leg of his African pilgrimage, planning to encourage the young country’s stalled peace process and to draw international attention to the continued fighting there.

South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, greeted Francis at the international airport in Juba, the capital, as a crowd of thousands nearby undulated and sang in 96-degree Fahrenheit (35.5-degree Celsius) heat, AP reports.

The airport road was full of Christians, Muslims and traditional dancers. Some wore T-shirts with a portrait of the pope.

“The pope is closest to God,” Poni Jadalla, 45, said as she waited to welcome Francis on the first-ever papal visit to the South Sudan. “Let the pope give us peace so that this country can develop and no more bloodshed.”

Francis is joining the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the moderator of the Church of Scotland, the Rt. Rev. Iain Greenshields, during his trip. Together, the three represent the religious leadership of the overwhelmingly Christian country, where they plan to make a novel ecumenical push for peace.

