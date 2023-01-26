This was reported by Domani, according to which of the 4.5 million in the agreement, 901 thousand euros were allocated to the activities carried out in 2021

On the basis of a contract signed on December 27, 2021, the airline Ita Airways, 100% controlled by the Ministry of the Economy, allegedly spent 4 million and 505 thousand euros until the end of the past year for an agreement with True Italian Experience (Tie), an Emilian online platform for the promotion of Italian tourism in the world.

This was reported by Domani, according to which of the 4.5 million in the agreement, 901 thousand euros were allocated to the activities carried out in 2021, that is, for just five days. The rest, equal to 3 million and 604 thousand euros divided into twelve monthly installments of 303,333.33 euros plus VAT until the end of 2022.

The contract, the newspaper reports, also provided for another 10 million and 250,400 euros for the period 2023- 2024-2025 divided into 36 monthly installments of 284,733.33 euros plus VAT.

The Tie platform, according to the agreement, should increase world tourism to Italy by committing to channeling travelers on Ita planes. At Domani’s request, Ita did not provide any data on paying passengers deriving from the agreement with Tie, after having contacted the same company for information.

The company’s executives let it be known that “during the plan period True Italian Experience expects to transport a total of over 600,000 passengers on Italian territory” but that they intend to “renegotiate the partnership”.

The agreement was signed by CEO Fabio Lazzerini for Ita and Giovanni Prandi, administrator of Tie, which he founded in June 2020. It is a platform for the online promotion of Italian tourism with a share capital of 50 thousand euros and headquarters in San Polo d’Enza in the province of Reggio Emilia.

