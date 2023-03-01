U.S. climate envoy John Kerry concluded his second day of meetings with Brazilian government officials Tuesday, conveying his commitment to collaborate on preserving the world's largest tropical rainforest — but without detailing specifics.

Kerry referred to the Amazon rainforest as test of humanity, and said that without its protection it is impossible possible to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), as called for in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

“There are stakes in what is at risk with the Amazon that are hard for some people to grab on to, but the reality is that this forest is critical to the ability of the world to meet the targets we have set in international meetings,” Kerry told reporters Tuesday afternoon in capital Brasilia.

He added that U.S. President Joe Biden “is deeply seized by this issue.”

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata