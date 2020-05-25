Nat Lee 007, dalle Maldive con amore
Nat Lee 007, dalle Maldive con amore

Bionda esplosiva, 21 anni, russa ma in missione tropicale 

25 maggio 2020

Un'ascesa iressistibile, come lei. All'anagrafe fa Natalya Krasavina, classe 1999, nome d'arte e social NataLee 007. Di segreto tiene la sua vita privata e poco altro. Di mestiere fa la modella molto sexy e le sue grazie sono pubbliche non solo su Instagram ma su sito e pagine patinate di Mavrin, dalla cui agenzia la giovane Nat è stata assoldata.

La sua crescita sui social è straordinaria, da novembre ad oggi un balzo da 3 milioni di followers, per raggiungere la vetta odierna di oltre 5 milioni di fans. In questi giorni la DJ di serate veri hot è particolarmente attiva per la promozione del suo servizio realizzato alle Maldive. Stando alle anteprime pubblicate è materiale da togliere il fiato. Stile Playboy, suggerisce lei senza troppi giri di parole. 21 anni e tutta una carriera davanti, la promessa non potrebbe esssere migliore 

 

