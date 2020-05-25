Nat Lee 007, dalle Maldive con amore

Bionda esplosiva, 21 anni, russa ma in missione tropicale
Un'ascesa iressistibile, come lei. All'anagrafe fa Natalya Krasavina, classe 1999, nome d'arte e social NataLee 007. Di segreto tiene la sua vita privata e poco altro. Di mestiere fa la modella molto sexy e le sue grazie sono pubbliche non solo su Instagram ma su sito e pagine patinate di Mavrin, dalla cui agenzia la giovane Nat è stata assoldata.
Soon enough the second part of my photo set from the Maldives will be available “MAVRIN magazine” @mavrinmag You'll finally find out how the standard of a perfect tan looks like Meanwhile, be sure to check out the other photosets with beautiful models form this issue. Link in My Bio
La sua crescita sui social è straordinaria, da novembre ad oggi un balzo da 3 milioni di followers, per raggiungere la vetta odierna di oltre 5 milioni di fans. In questi giorni la DJ di serate veri hot è particolarmente attiva per la promozione del suo servizio realizzato alle Maldive. Stando alle anteprime pubblicate è materiale da togliere il fiato. Stile Playboy, suggerisce lei senza troppi giri di parole. 21 anni e tutta una carriera davanti, la promessa non potrebbe esssere migliore
Today is the day! We launch the long-awaited sequel of the Maldivian photoset. Hooray! Who has not seen the first part yet, subscribe and just scroll down (link in bio) By the way, this sexy photo by the fireplace, just like the rest of all photoshoots in Playboy's 90s style, is made specifically for MAVRIN magazine @mavrinmag and you can see it all in the next issue Vol.3
