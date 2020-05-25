Nat Lee 007, dalle Maldive con amore

Un'ascesa iressistibile, come lei. All'anagrafe fa Natalya Krasavina, classe 1999, nome d'arte e social NataLee 007. Di segreto tiene la sua vita privata e poco altro. Di mestiere fa la modella molto sexy e le sue grazie sono pubbliche non solo su Instagram ma su sito e pagine patinate di Mavrin, dalla cui agenzia la giovane Nat è stata assoldata.

La sua crescita sui social è straordinaria, da novembre ad oggi un balzo da 3 milioni di followers, per raggiungere la vetta odierna di oltre 5 milioni di fans. In questi giorni la DJ di serate veri hot è particolarmente attiva per la promozione del suo servizio realizzato alle Maldive. Stando alle anteprime pubblicate è materiale da togliere il fiato. Stile Playboy, suggerisce lei senza troppi giri di parole. 21 anni e tutta una carriera davanti, la promessa non potrebbe esssere migliore

© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata