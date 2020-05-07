Kim Kardashian augura “ Buon pomeriggio “ ai suoi fan e infiamma la rete
Gossip
La sexy bomba in top bianco mostra le gambe scolpite mentre fa augurio ai suoi followers 

07 maggio 2020

L'icona dei reality TV lascia tutti senza fiato avvolta nel suo top bianco che esalta il suo seno prosperoso. In recupero obbligato la super top model posta uno scatto di prosperità autentica dopo che nei giorni scorsi era stata pizzicata sulla sua time line con fotoritocco evidente. Zoom ravvicinato, photoshop bandito. E' tutta lei, e tanta 

 

Eccola provocante e meravigliosa sul divano della sua lussuosa villa

