Chloe Ferry incanta mostrando il suo fisico prorompente: let's go to party?

L'ex stella del reality televisivo Geordie Shore, stordisce il web in body dorato e invita a festone di fine quarantena
E' pronta alla fine della quarantena Chloe Ferry, la dirompente showgirl e influencer inglese, tanto che annuncia due mega party in Thailandia e Bali per festeggiare. Costo 10 mila sterline. Body dorato e forme straripanti dal troppo poco tessuto, Chloe stordisce con il fisico scolpito dalla palestra.
HUGE END OF LOCKDOWN £10,000 PARTY GIVEAWAY - TAG YOUR FRIENDS TO ENTER ON @JAMESM1005 POST 24 HOUR WARNING @jamesm1005 will be flying you and your group of friends out directly to Bali AS SOON as lockdown is over and international borders have opened up. You’ll be greeted with champagne on your flight & will be picked up in true 5* fashion to be taken to your awaiting hotel. - - From there you will have an insane packed Bali itinerary, from multiple VIP beach club bottle services to 5* Balinese spa days. From chasing the endless amount of waterfalls, making your own Balinese coffee experience to waking up with your very own floating breakfast in the jungle. From Bali, you’ll head straight over to Thailand together. You’ll explore the beautiful unseen islands & continue the party. Expect very much the same, VIP beach club experiences to famed Michelin star restaurants - This is one end of isolation party you do not want to miss out on, tag 2/4 people you’d love to meet up with after quarantine to party away with in the sun. - The competition ends the day lockdown ends - MAY 7 - everyone you tag MUST follow me & as always with @jamesm1005 competitions, you’ll be given your number on a spreadsheet 2 days before the IG live draw. If you share this post to your story and tag me, you’ll receive 5x entries #ad
© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata