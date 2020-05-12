Rihanna splendida in lingerie di pizzo, sexy selvaggia

La popstar celebra così il secondo anniversario della sua linea di biancheria Savage X Fenty
La 32enne ha posato in biancheria intima per celebrare l'importante occasione. Lo scorso anno Rihanna solo dalla sua collezione di lingerie sexy ha guadagnato 150 milioni di dollari.
CONTEST ALERT It might be our anniversaRIH, but we’re makin’ YOU the star You ever want to be a part of a Savage X campaign? Meet virtually w/ our dope af creative team? Have us send you an entire photo shoot setup? Well, now’s your chance, sis! We wanna see your most SAVAGE lingeRIH lewks. So how do ya win a chance to be a part of our #SavageXSummer campaign? 1️⃣ Make sure you’re following us! 2️⃣ Post a photo in your lingeRIH w/ #SavageXSummer & #contest. 3️⃣ Check out the terms here: bit.ly/savagexsummer 4️⃣ Ya got until Wednesday, May 20 at 11:59pm PT! Winners will be notified privately via DM. In the meantime, how about droppin’ @badgalriri some anniversaRIH love in the comments
© Copyright LaPresse - Riproduzione Riservata